Paterson: Keir Starmer says Boris Johnson is 'trashing the reputation of our democracy'
Sir Keir Starmer is "angry" with the Prime Minister's handling of the Owen Paterson lobbying case, saying it is part of a "pattern of behaviour."
Conservative MPs blocked a Standards' Committee recommendation that Owen Paterson should be suspended as an MP for 30 days due to a "serious breach of lobbying rules." Following a backlash, the government U-turned and Mr Paterson resigned as an MP.
Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr Show, the Labour leader said that Boris Johnson is "trashing the reputation of our democracy."