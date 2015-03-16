Caroline Lucas has rejected the idea that MPs have time to take on second jobs on top of their constituency workload.

The Green MP said she worked up to 80 hours a week and it was "quite preposterous" to have time for a second well-paid role.

Fellow Question Time panellist and Telegraph columnist said it could be a "good thing that MPs do something other than being an MP", after an audience member said MPs should only work for their constituents.

It comes amid a row over Conservative MP Owen Paterson being disciplined for lobbying on behalf of companies he works for - something he denies.