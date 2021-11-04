The Labour leader has accused the PM of “leading his troops through the sewer” over the regulation of MPs’ behaviour.

Sir Keir Starmer said Boris Johnson has “always looked the other way” over standards in government, adding “this time it is much worse”.

Speaking to BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg, he made repeated claims that the prime minister's government was corrupt, and there was "no point shilly-shallying around pretending it is something else"

