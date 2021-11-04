The government will rethink plans to overhaul the policing of MPs' conduct after the backlash to Wednesday's vote in the Commons.

Leader of the House Jacob Rees-Mogg told MPs that the changes in Andrea Leadsom’s government-backed proposal will not go ahead without cross-party support.

He said it was clear changes "should not be based on a single case", in a reference to Conservative MP Owen Paterson. The standards committee had recommended he should be suspended from the Commons for 30 days.

Owen Paterson: Government to rethink MPs' conduct plan after backlash