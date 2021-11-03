Labour's deputy leader has accused Boris Johnson of "scrapping the independent process" over the proposed suspension of Owen Paterson.

Angela Rayner said in no other job could the accused be found guilty and “just have their mates vote them back into the job”.

The prime minister told her that paid lobbying was “wrong," but the vote in a few hours about the North Shropshire MP was about whether the process gave MPs "a fair opportunity to make fair representations" and called for "compassion".

