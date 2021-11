Boris Johnson has apologised to Israeli minister Karine Elharrar for her not being able to get into the COP26 summit in Monday in her wheelchair.

The British prime minister said there had been “some confusion with the arrangement” adding that he was “very, very sorry about that.”

He was introduced to the energy minister by Israeli PM Naftali Bennett, while meeting other Israeli politicians.

