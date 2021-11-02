Wet wipes are used to clean surfaces, mop up after kids or take off makeup.

But a lot of them - if flushed down the drain - end up on our river beds or blocking our sewers. Because many contain plastics, they also don't break down.

Labour MP Fleur Anderson says as well as causing environmental damage, the cost of clearing them from blocked drains ends up on our water bills.

She is proposing a new law to ban the sale or manufacture of wet wipes that contain plastic.

The UK government says it is working with manufacturers and water companies to ensure labelling is clear and to raise awareness about how to dispose of wet wipes properly.

Correspondent: Ione Wells

Video journalist: Nick Raikes