The Archbishop of Canterbury has said the world’s leaders “will be cursed” if they fail to tackle climate change.

The Most Revd Justin Welby told BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg at the COP26 summit that history would judge leaders “probably on this fortnight alone”.

But he added if they failed to act, future generations would speak of them in “far stronger terms" than people did today of "politicians who ignored what was happening in Nazi Germany.”

But he later tweeted: "It's never right to make comparisons with the atrocities brought by the Nazis, and I'm sorry for the offence caused to Jews by these words."