A Labour MP has described being exhausted and aching overnight as she had "no idea what was going on" with the onset of menopause.

Shadow care minister Liz Kendall was speaking in the second reading of the Menopause (Support and Services) Bill as MPs were asked to back free HRT prescriptions for women in England.

Scotland and Wales have free prescriptions and the private member's bill was proposed by Swansea West MP Carolyn Harris.

READ: 'The menopause made me feel I was disappearing inside myself'