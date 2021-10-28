Sir David Amess's dog wins Westminster award

The French Bulldog who belonged to Sir David Amess, the MP stabbed to death in his Essex constituency earlier this month, has won the Westminster Dog of the Year competition.

Sir David had nominated Vivienne before he was killed, saying she lifted his spirits when he was feeling down and made him smile.

Westminster Dog of the Year, which Sir David had entered with his pets several times, but had never won, is a celebration of the bond between dogs and their parliamentarian owners.