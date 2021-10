Changes are being made to universal credit to let working claimants keep more of their benefits the chancellor has announced.

Rishi Sunak told the Commons it was a "hidden tax on work" and the rate would fall by 1 December.

Those receiving the benefit had an uplift of £20 per week through Covid, until that was withdrawn earlier this month.

PMQs and Sunak to unveil spending plans in Budget for 'new age'