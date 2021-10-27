Ed Miliband has said it is “easy to make promises” for 30 years’ time but harder to act now over cutting carbon emissions.

The shadow business and energy secretary said the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow was “about the emergency we face this decade” as he called for action from 2030, not 2050.

Boris Johnson said the UK government “will go as fast as we possibly can” on climate change actions.

