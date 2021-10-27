The chancellor announces flights between England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will have a lower rate of Air Passenger Duty from April 2023.

After saying most “most emissions” come from international rather than domestic flights, Rishi Sunak also introduced ultra long-haul band in Air Passenger Duty covering plane journeys longer than 5,500 miles, from April 2023.

The issue of flights is bound to be a key topic in at the COP26 climate change conference opening in Glasgow this weekend.

