Budget 2021 Sunak changes air taxes for UK and long-haul flights
The chancellor announces flights between England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will have a lower rate of Air Passenger Duty from April 2023.
After saying most “most emissions” come from international rather than domestic flights, Rishi Sunak also introduced ultra long-haul band in Air Passenger Duty covering plane journeys longer than 5,500 miles, from April 2023.
The issue of flights is bound to be a key topic in at the COP26 climate change conference opening in Glasgow this weekend.
