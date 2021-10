The UK is recovering faster than its major competitors from Covid, the chancellor has told MPs.

Opening his 2021 Budget, Rishi Sunak spoke about the direction of employment, investment, public service, wages and debt levels.

The chancellor added there were “challenging months ahead”, but said his Budget set out a plan, preparing for a "new economy, post-Covid".

PMQs and Sunak to unveil spending plans in Budget for 'new age'