Farming leaders have told MPs about the effect of a lack of agricultural workers and the waste in food and plant production.

National Farmers' Union vice president Tom Bradshaw said it was “completely inexcusable” and the government must act “urgently” to stop a repeat next year.

He said there was a “real lack of confidence” as he described the "tragic cull" of pigs, destruction of daffodils with courgettes, raspberries and apples unpicked, and glasshouses mothballed instead of being used to grow tomatoes.

Derek Jarman of the British Protected Ornamentals Association said his members were struggling with debts, and a lack of staff.

The Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee was hearing evidence about Labour shortages in the food and farming sector.