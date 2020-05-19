Lindsay Hoyle has said it was “not acceptable" for ministers to give briefings to the media, instead of making announcements in the House of Commons.

The Speaker said he had repeatedly told ministers that important announcements must be made in Parliament and they would be "called to account" in the chamber if they failed to do that.

He said ministers used to "walk" if they briefed about a Budget, and he warned the government not to "ride roughshod over this House".