The PM has defended plans to move entirely to green power generation by 2035, saying that it was propelled by "consumer choice".

He told the Global Investment Summit in London that "some say that we're going too fast" but added that the market was "going green".

Mr Johnson claimed people wanted prices for green technology to come down in the same way that prices for microwaves and mobile phones had done previously.

