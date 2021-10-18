The husband of murdered MP Jo Cox says he was overcome with a "wave of emotion of sadness, of sorrow" when he heard the news of Sir David Amess' death.

Brendan Cox told Mishal Husain it took him back to five years ago, when he was told Ms Cox had been killed in her constituency.

He said the public reaction to Sir David Amess' death would be a comfort to the MP's family, as it was for him in 2016. The "power of the public" gave him and his children feelings of "solidarity and kindness", he added.

Sir David was stabbed multiple times during a meeting with his constituents in Essex on Friday.

A 25-year-old British man is being held under the Terrorism Act.