Boris Johnson has paid tribute to Conservative MP Sir David Amess who has died after being stabbed at his constituency surgery in Essex.

The PM said he was one of the "kindest, nicest, most gentle people in politics".

Sir David, 69, had been an MP since 1983 and was married with five children.

Police said a 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after the attack at a church in Leigh-on-Sea.