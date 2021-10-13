The UK’s Brexit minister said the 2019 agreement with the EU he wants to rewrite "was a very good deal".

But Lord Frost said the Northern Ireland Protocol part of it was “not being implemented with the necessary sensitivity”.

And he said it had to be "redone" as it did not "enjoy consent" across Northern Ireland.

He also rejected claims by the PM's former adviser Dominic Cummings that Mr Johnson did not fully understand the agreement when he signed it.

