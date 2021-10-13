Haulier shortage: Keir Starmer fails mock lorry driving test
The Labour leader was warned to move to the left while visiting a HGV driver training centre and taking a lesson. But after reversing the vehicle, and striking a bollard on the course in Oldham, he was warned he would have failed a test.
