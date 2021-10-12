Haulier shortage: Keir Starmer fails mock lorry driving test
The Labour leader was warned to move to the left while visiting a HGV driver training centre and taking a lesson.
But after reversing the vehicle, and striking a bollard on the course in Oldham, he was warned he would have failed a test.
The UK government has introduced temporary visas for 5,000 fuel tanker and food lorry drivers from abroad, after a Road Haulage Association (RHA) survey found there were was a shortage of more than 100,000 qualified drivers.
