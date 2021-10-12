The government is asked about its steps to “avoid a cost of living crisis” with rising fuel bills, inflation and the end of the universal credit uplift.

Work and Pensions Minister Baroness Stedman-Scott told the Lords the energy price cap would be kept, with support for families in England to meet fuel bills and “essential costs”.

Baroness Smith, Labour’s leader in the Lords, said she had “expected a bit more” in the reply to her question.