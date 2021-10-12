Dominic Cummings has reacted to a MPs' report calling the government's approach early in the pandemic one of the worst ever public health failures.

The PM’s former chief adviser Dominic Cummings said the government system for dealing with crises was a "disaster"

He claimed it was "was bad for many years before Covid” and Boris Johnson had failed to act on his suggested improvements.

Cummings called for a "new political system", saying the UK has a "joke" PM and opposition leader.