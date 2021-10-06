In a BBC Breakfast interview, Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said: "I think insults and misogyny is, of course, absolutely wrong, whether it's a man against a woman, or a woman against a man."

Presenter Sally Nugent told Mr Raab that the dictionary definition of misogyny is in fact hatred towards women.

Mr Raab said "inciting hatred, intimidation and harassment are already criminal offences," and he did not want to see the creation of more "lower level offences".