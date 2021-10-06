Promoting opportunity across the UK is "our mission as Conservatives", Boris Johnson has told his party conference.

The 45-minute conference address was his first directly to Tory members since the Covid pandemic.

Mr Johnson called his government a reforming, can-do government, which after "decades of drift and dither" would reform social care and opportunities across the UK.

And he insisted reducing "aching gaps" between regions would "take the pressure off" south-eastern England, as well as boosting places that felt left behind.