Conservative conference interview: Boris Johnson with Laura Kuenssberg
The prime minister was asked about rising prices, fuel shortages and the problems in the haulage industry, and why he failed to act on previous warnings.
Boris Johnson spoke to BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg 24 hours ahead of his address to the Conservative Party conference.
His wife Carrie will speaking at a conference fringe event later on Tuesday, although the PM said was not sure he would be attending.
