Boris Johnson: We want high-wage, high-skill jobs
Boris Johnson has said China, Poland and the USA are also seeing a shortage in drivers of lorry drivers.
Speaking during a visit to coincide with the Conservative party conference in Manchester, the prime minister said the currently supply chain issues in the UK are a "function of the world economy".
But he added that wages were rising in the UK for the first time in a decade and it had the "fasting growing economy in the G7" group of richest economies.
