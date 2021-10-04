The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, says tax officials will look into a huge leak of financial documents that have revealed the secret offshore wealth of world leaders, politicians and billionaires.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Mr Sunak was asked if it was a source of shame that London is referred to as the "tax avoidance capital" of the globe.

"I don't think it's a source of shame, because actually our track record on this issue is very strong," Mr Sunak said.