The Labour leader says the prime minister believes someone else will clear up his mess "because that is what someone else has always done".

Sir Keir Starmer told the first party conference he has addressed in person that the PM should "either get a grip or get out of the way and let us clear up this mess".

He said the UK was facing a pay crisis, goods crisis and a cost of living crisis all at the same time.

