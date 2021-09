Sir Keir Starmer asked "shouting slogans or changing lives conference?" as he was heckled at his first party conference as leader of the Labour Party.

He had earlier joked about how he was used to be being shouted down by Tory MPs at PMQs on a Wednesday lunchtime.

Some of the shouting from the conference floor was drowned out by a standing ovation for Sir Keir.

