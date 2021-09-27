Frontbencher Andy McDonald quits in protest at Sir Keir Starmer.

In his resignation letter - published in the middle of Labour's party conference in Brighton - the MP said his party leader had made Labour "more divided than ever".

Mr McDonald also accused him of not honouring his pledges to members on raising the minimum wage to £15.

Speaking to the BBC he said: "We've done so much great work...but we haven't been able to say that with conviction by reference to the national minimum wage and we should have done that".