Hannah Brady lost both her dad and grandmother to Covid-19 in 2020. Since their deaths, she has started campaigning with Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice for lessons to be learned from the pandemic.

The government has announced an inquiry into Covid-19 for Spring 2022 and, after agreeing to meet them more than a year ago, the group met the prime minister at Downing Street.

After the meeting Boris Johnson promised to appoint a chair for the official Covid inquiry before Christmas, and involve them in the decision.

