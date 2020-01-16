Shadow cabinet minister Emily Thornberry said it was “factually inaccurate” to suggest that only women had a cervix.

She said some people "have had quite a hard time" with others still "shouting at them" saying they were wrong, and that was "getting in to transphobia".

Speaking on Politics Live with Jo Coburn, and Helen Lewis from The Atlantic, she was asked about Labour MP Rosie Duffield who previously liked a tweet saying women were people with a cervix.

Sir Keir Starmer said it was “it is something that shouldn’t be said” when asked if it was transphobic to say that only women had a cervix.

