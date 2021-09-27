Labour conference: Nandy on building walls and bridges
The shadow foreign secretary said building walls was easy, but building bridges was the "hard part".
Addressing the Labour conference, Lisa Nandy recalled how Gordon Brown "reached for the impossible" and gave the world its first climate change act.
She said Labour's foreign policy would put "people at its heart", defending national security, protecting the planet, and upholding human rights.
