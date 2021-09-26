Angela Rayner says she will apologise for calling Boris Johnson "scum" when he retracts past comments she described as homophobic, racist and misogynistic.

Labour's deputy leader was reported to have called Tory ministers "a bunch of scum" at a Labour conference event.

Asked if she would now retract them, she said: "I will apologise when Boris apologises for saying the comments he has made. I will retract that he is scum."