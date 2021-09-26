Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer rules out 'unfair' tax rises
Sir Keir Starmer has not ruled out tax rises from a Labour government, but promised any changes would "not unfairly hit working families".
Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr, he said: "We will pay for day-to-day spending, we will borrow to invest and we will bring down debt as a share of our economy.
"We don't know what the state of the national finances will be as we go into the election."
