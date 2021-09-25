Angela Rayner calls for 'a fair day's pay for a fair day's work'
Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner is outlining the party's plans for fair pay agreements between businesses and employees if it returns to power.
The agreements would set legally binding wage levels and terms and conditions on a sector by sector basis - starting with adult social care.
Angela Rayner will set out the details when she opens the party's conference in Brighton.
