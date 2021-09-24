Iceland boss: UK has more food banks than McDonalds
A retail boss had said cutting universal credit would be “a choice between heating and eating” for many people.
Iceland's Richard Walker said there had been an "alarming rise" in the number of UK food banks, and there were now more of them than branches of the McDonald's fast food chain.
And he would be happy to see income tax go up to keep the £20 temporary weekly uplift in universal credit, which is due to end within days.
