Angela Rayner: Tories do not care about working people
Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner says working people will have to choose between heating and eating this winter.
She accused the Justice Secretary, Dominic Raab, of arguing over sharing his 115-room Chevening Estate with the Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss.
Dominic Raab and Angela Rayner were deputising for their party leaders at this Prime Minister's Questions, as Boris Johnson is in America.
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- UK Politics