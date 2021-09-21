Boris Johnson on wages, prices and supermarket shortages
The prime minister said he did “not believe people will be short of food” amid reports of some empty supermarket shelves and rising energy prices.
Boris Johnson told the BBC’s political editor Laura Kuenssberg that wages were rising for the first time in decades “and that was a good thing”.
Speaking in New York, he added supply chain problems were of a “short-term nature”, but said the “market across the world is going to start clearing these problems”.
