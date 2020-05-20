The BBC's director general has been questioned on his organisation's impartiality.

Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee chairman Julian Knight wanted to know how many staff he had hired who supported Brexit.

Tim Davie said he wanted to make sure the broadcaster was "hiring from a broad church" of people who "left their politics at the door" but said people were not asked about their politics and he did not know where his top team was on Brexit.

Several questions were about the appointment of former HuffPost UK editor Jess Brammar to oversee the BBC's domestic and international news channels, and her tweets which were seen as critical of Brexit and the government.