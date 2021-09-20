Any talk of an energy supply emergency, and the lights going out, is “alarmist, unhelpful and completely misguided” the business and energy secretary has said.

Kwasi Kwarteng was updating MPs on the UK gas market after meetings with Ofgem and energy companies about high global gas prices and their effect on the UK.

He said protecting consumers was the government’s “primary focus”, adding there was “more than sufficient capacity” to meet demand, and he did not expect "supply emergencies" this winter.

