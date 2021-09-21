SNP MP Angela Crawley has proposed the introduction of new laws that would give women and their partners the right take three days paid leave from work when they experience miscarriage or pregnancy loss before 24 weeks.

Ms Crawley says people shouldn't have to take sick leave or annual leave, that miscarriage "is a loss, not an illness".

In April 2020 the government introduced two weeks paid leave for parents who experience pregnancy loss after 24 weeks.