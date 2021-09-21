Sally Thompson says she had "polar opposite" experiences going through pregnancy loss while working.

"One employer didn't understand it [miscarriage] at all" but she says her current employer "couldn't do enough" to help and support her.

Mrs Thompson welcomes SNP MP Angela Crowley's private members bill which would legislate for women and their partners to have access to three paid days off work following a pregnancy loss before 24 weeks gestation.

Mrs Thompson says it would give all employers a guide on how to support all families who experience miscarriage.