Sir Keir Starmer and the prime minister exchanged barbs over the proposed cut in universal credit, ahead of Labour's debate on the subject in Parliament.

Sir Keir Starmer asked how many hours extra a week a person would have to work to make up for the £20 cut in universal credit.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that wages are rising "across the board" and they're 4.1% above what they were before the pandemic.

