Nadia Whittome questions PM on sick pay

Labour MP Nadia Whittome asked if the government would commit to sick pay "at a real living wage".

She said the government was not giving sick pay at an adequate level, as it is currently "age restricted minimum wage".

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that Covid-related statutory sick pay was issued to people on day one, and "most people" in the UK "receive considerably more than statutory sick pay".

