Many of the people who try to discourage others having the Covid vaccine “know they are peddling untruths”, says England’s chief medical officer.

Prof Chris Whitty said “they should be shamed” of trying to stop others having the jab, which could be life-saving or prevent life-changing injuries.

He said people were entitled to “strange beliefs”, but he warned the media that repeating these “just gives them credence which they don’t need”.

