Protecting the NHS from being overwhelmed "has to remain the objective" and there are "all sorts of data" being looked at the PM has said.

Boris Johnson said he was “confident we can proceed with 'Plan A' and any changes could be done in a “gradual way”.

The BBC's Vicki Young had asked what would have to happen for the UK government to move to its 'Plan B' over the winter.

'Plan A' promotes vaccines with continuing testing and isolation rules, while 'Plan B' would see tighter rules over face masks and larger gatherings.

